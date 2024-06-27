Gen. Langley, Commander, U.S. Africa Command, gives his opening remarks during the African Chiefs of Defense Conference in Gaborone, Botswana, June 24, 2024.
ACHOD 2024 brings together Chiefs of Defence from 35 African countries, the U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, representatives from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Naval Forces Africa, Special Operations Command Africa, U.S. Air Forces Africa, and U.S. Army Southern Europe task Force, Africa in Gaborone, Botswana. Cohosted between the Botswana Defence Force and U.S. Africa Command, ACHOD provides an opportunity for senior military officials from across Africa to discuss topics such as counter terrorism, collaboration in crisis response, and the importance of civilian and military relations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2024 04:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929264
|VIRIN:
|240624-M-VF398-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110416648
|Length:
|00:23:26
|Location:
|BW
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Gen. Langley Gives ACHOD 24 Opening Remarks, by GySgt Donato Maffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT