Staff Sgt. Adrian Ramirez-Orozco, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations departures specialist, talks about leadership and resilience, June 28, 2024. Ramirez-Orozco enjoys various hobbies that help him decompress and fuel his dedication to meeting his life goals. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Andrew J. Alvarado)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 16:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|929258
|VIRIN:
|240628-F-TI641-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110416463
|Length:
|00:04:35
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Adrian Ramirez-Orozco: AFMAO Departures Specialist, by SSgt Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
