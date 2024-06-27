Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adrian Ramirez-Orozco: AFMAO Departures Specialist

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Alvarado 

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    Staff Sgt. Adrian Ramirez-Orozco, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations departures specialist, talks about leadership and resilience, June 28, 2024. Ramirez-Orozco enjoys various hobbies that help him decompress and fuel his dedication to meeting his life goals. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Andrew J. Alvarado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 16:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929258
    VIRIN: 240628-F-TI641-1001
    Filename: DOD_110416463
    Length: 00:04:35
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Resilience
    Mortuary
    AFMAO
    Grief
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

