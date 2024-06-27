Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Installations West Change of Command

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason G. Woodworth relinquished command of Marine Corps Installations West to Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., June 27, 2024. During the ceremony, Brown received his first ceremonial gun salute and assumption of command as a general officer. The ceremony represented the transfer of authority, responsibility, and accountability from the outgoing officer to the incoming commanding officer.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 15:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929249
    VIRIN: 240627-M-XH636-1001
    PIN: 11
    Filename: DOD_110416210
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Installations West Change of Command, by LCpl Adrian Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Camp Pendleton
    Brig. Gen. Brown
    Change of Command
    Marine Corps Installations West
    Brig. Gen. Woodworth

