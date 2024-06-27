Marine Corps Installations West Change of Command

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason G. Woodworth relinquished command of Marine Corps Installations West to Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., June 27, 2024. During the ceremony, Brown received his first ceremonial gun salute and assumption of command as a general officer. The ceremony represented the transfer of authority, responsibility, and accountability from the outgoing officer to the incoming commanding officer.
|06.27.2024
|06.28.2024 15:47
|B-Roll
|929249
|240627-M-XH636-1001
|11
|DOD_110416210
|00:00:58
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
Marine Corps Installations West Welcomes New Commanding General
