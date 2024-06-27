Marine Corps Installations West Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason G. Woodworth relinquished command of Marine Corps Installations West to Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., June 27, 2024. During the ceremony, Brown received his first ceremonial gun salute and assumption of command as a general officer. The ceremony represented the transfer of authority, responsibility, and accountability from the outgoing officer to the incoming commanding officer.