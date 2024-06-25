Marine Corps Installations West Welcomes new Commanding General

Photo By Lance Cpl. Mhecaela Watts | U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, left, the commanding general of Marine...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Mhecaela Watts | U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, left, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, receives an M119 105 mm howitzer casing during a change of command ceremony at MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., June 27, 2024. The casing was presented to Brown by the 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division to commemorate his first ceremonial gun salute and assumption of command as a general officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. - Brig. Gen. Jason G. Woodworth relinquished command of Marine Corps Installations West Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton (MCIWEST - MCB CAMPEN) to Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown during a ceremony here, June 27, 2024.



On this warm June day, a large crowd of friends, family, government and interagency officials, Marines and civilian Marines gathered to honor both Woodworth and Brown for their years of dedicated service and commitment to the nation. Maj. Gen. Maxwell, commanding general, Marine Corps Installation Command provided remarks – highlighting the importance of community support to servicemembers and their family.



“None of the bases and stations operate as an island in and of themselves,” said Maxwell speaking to all in attendance, emphasizing the importance of community. He continued, “In fact, most Marines live in the communities. We have spouses who work in the communities, and our kids go to school in the communities.” Maxwell, reflecting on the importance of the relationship between MCIWEST and the community stated, “we don’t win without you,” emphasizing the importance of community to mission success at home and deployed.



After thanking Maxwell, Woodworth stated, “we defend the ideals of this nation… installations protect the force, and the families of those that go forward and do that mission.” Speaking directly to Brown, Woodworth continued, “I never cease to be amazed by the quality and capability of our young men and women that are standing here represented behind me. It is truly a quiet calling.”



Woodworth’s time as the commanding general for MCIWEST and Camp Pendleton was a great success in the efforts focused on adapting and modernizing the infrastructure needs demanded by a multi-domain battlespace. With Woodworth at the helm, MCIWEST made impressive strides in fielding technology and implementing training that ensures Marines training on MCIWEST training ranges remain ahead of peer adversaries.



Additionally, substantial progress in energy, water and environmental conservation efforts ensured greater environmental stewardship and cost savings across all installations. The culture of innovation, initiative and forward-thinking brought to MCIWEST by Woodworth has postured west coast installations to maintain a high state of readiness. Woodworth will continue his career in the National Capitol Region, where he is expected to assume additional responsibilities.



Addressing all attendees, Brown stated “coming back to Camp Pendleton, and being a part of this community is really special to me.” Throughout his comments, Brown highlighted the importance of community, congratulating Woodworth for his impact at Camp Pendleton and throughout the region.



In his closing remarks, Brown focused on readiness, “It’s not a matter of if something happens and if the call comes, it’s a matter of when. We want to be ready.”



Throughout his career, Brown has served in Okinawa, Japan and on both the east and west coasts of the United States. He has also served in varying positions across the Joint Force and at Headquarters Marine Corps. His prior assignments included the Branch Head for Officer Assignments, Manpower Management Division, as well as the Executive Assistant to the Deputy Commandant, Installations and Logistics.



Brown, a native of New York, is a graduate of the Army Logistics Captains Career Course, Army Command and General Staff College, and the Marine Corps War College. He holds a Master of Public Administration from Central Michigan University and a Master of Strategic Studies from the Marine Corps War College.



This change of command represents the formal transfer of authorities and responsibilities to the new commanding general. Brown portrayed his excitement to rejoin the regional community as the MCIWEST commanding general and continue to serve the region and nation.



During the ceremony an 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division conducted an 11-gun salute, signifying Brown’s first assumption of command as a general officer.



Under Brown’s leadership, MCIWEST will continue a culture of bold innovation and readiness, ensuring our Marines remain ready and postured to win the nation’s battles.