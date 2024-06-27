F-16 50th Anniversary at WPAFB

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center celebrated the 50th anniversary of the F-16 Fighting Falcon with speeches from top leadership, including Gen. Gary North, retired, former PACAF commander, at Wright-Patterson AFB, June 25, 2024. The F-16 Viper Demo Team capped the day off with a special flight demonstration for base attendees.
|06.25.2024
|06.28.2024 13:38
|Package
|929213
|240625-F-VE661-1001
|DOD_110415610
|01:08:46
|US
|0
|0
