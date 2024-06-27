Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-16 50th Anniversary at WPAFB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Video by Jeffery Harris and Austin Smith

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center celebrated the 50th anniversary of the F-16 Fighting Falcon with speeches from top leadership, including Gen. Gary North, retired, former PACAF commander, at Wright-Patterson AFB, June 25, 2024. The F-16 Viper Demo Team capped the day off with a special flight demonstration for base attendees.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 13:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929213
    VIRIN: 240625-F-VE661-1001
    Filename: DOD_110415610
    Length: 01:08:46
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 50th Anniversary at WPAFB, by Jeffery Harris and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT