    Your role in base defense: See something, say something

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Richard Ebensberger 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Personnel are reminded to actively participate in base defense at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June, 28, 2024. The Eagle Eyes program provides a network of local 24-hour phone numbers to call whenever a suspicious activity is observed. Please report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement, 42nd Security Forces Squadron at (334)-953-7222 or the Office of Special Investigations Det. 405 at (334)-953-7094. (This video was modified from the original video, "iWatch 2018", U.S. Army video by Production Acquisition Division)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 12:29
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 929211
    VIRIN: 240628-F-LP948-5969
    Filename: DOD_110415571
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Your role in base defense: See something, say something, by SMSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

