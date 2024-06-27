Your role in base defense: See something, say something

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/929211" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Personnel are reminded to actively participate in base defense at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June, 28, 2024. The Eagle Eyes program provides a network of local 24-hour phone numbers to call whenever a suspicious activity is observed. Please report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement, 42nd Security Forces Squadron at (334)-953-7222 or the Office of Special Investigations Det. 405 at (334)-953-7094. (This video was modified from the original video, "iWatch 2018", U.S. Army video by Production Acquisition Division)