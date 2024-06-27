Personnel are reminded to actively participate in base defense at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June, 28, 2024. The Eagle Eyes program provides a network of local 24-hour phone numbers to call whenever a suspicious activity is observed. Please report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement, 42nd Security Forces Squadron at (334)-953-7222 or the Office of Special Investigations Det. 405 at (334)-953-7094. (This video was modified from the original video, "iWatch 2018", U.S. Army video by Production Acquisition Division)
This work, Your role in base defense: See something, say something, by SMSgt Richard Ebensberger
Your role in base defense: See something, say something
