    Your role in base defense: See something, say something

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Story by Senior Master Sgt. Richard Ebensberger 

    Air University Public Affairs

    The Air Force's "Eagle Eyes" program enlists the eyes and ears of Air Force members and citizens in the war on terror. Eagle Eyes teaches people about the typical activities terrorists engage in to plan their attacks. Armed with this information, anyone can recognize elements of potential terror planning when they see it.

    All base personnel must actively participate in base defense -- “see something, say something.”

    When reporting suspicious activities to Security Forces, please take note of the following:

    Location: Where did it occur?
    Time: When did you see it?
    Equipment: Were they driving a car or carrying equipment?
    Size: How many people were involved?
    Type of Activity: What were the people doing?
    Description of Appearance: What were they wearing?

    The Eagle Eyes program provides a network of local 24-hour phone numbers to call whenever a suspicious activity is observed. Please report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement, 42nd Security Forces Squadron at (334)-953-7222 or the Office of Special Investigations Det. 405 at (334)-953-7094.

    Together, we can keep our base and community safe.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 12:27
    Story ID: 475145
    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    Base Defense
    Eagle Eyes
    See Something Say Something

