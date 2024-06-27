1-131st Aviation Regiment conducts aerial gunnery training during their annual training at Camp Shelby, June 24, 2024. While flying the shooters engage targets using the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW) light machine gun.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 12:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|929207
|VIRIN:
|240624-A-AB787-6941
|PIN:
|240628
|Filename:
|DOD_110415561
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1-131st Aviation Regiment conducts aerial gunnery training at Camp Shelby, by SSG Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT