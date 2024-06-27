Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-131st Aviation Regiment conducts aerial gunnery training at Camp Shelby

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    1-131st Aviation Regiment conducts aerial gunnery training during their annual training at Camp Shelby, June 24, 2024. While flying the shooters engage targets using the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW) light machine gun.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 12:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929207
    VIRIN: 240624-A-AB787-6941
    PIN: 240628
    Filename: DOD_110415561
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-131st Aviation Regiment conducts aerial gunnery training at Camp Shelby, by SSG Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Shelby
    Alabama National Guard
    Aviation
    National Guard
    GuardItAL
    Guard Hard

