    354th FSS conducts Ready Raven exercise

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing

    The 354th Force Support Squadron conducts a Ready Raven exercise to better equip their Airmen for operating in austere environments at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 24 - 26, 2024. Utilizing the Multi-Capable Airman concept to create specialized and multi-disciplined teams, Airmen from the 354th FSS regularly conduct training to build skills needed to maintain a consistent state of readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 20:13
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 929080
    VIRIN: 240625-F-CJ259-1001
    Filename: DOD_110413915
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 354th FSS conducts Ready Raven exercise, by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Eielson
    ACE
    MCA
    354 FSS

