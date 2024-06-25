Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rip Current Safety

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Davella  

    Naval Safety Command

    NORFOLK (June 27, 2024) - Lt. Bill A. Dearing gives information and tips on rip current safety. This video was made as a part of series encompassing 101 Critical Days of Summer. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin F. Davella III)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 14:09
    Category: Series
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    TAGS

    Safety
    Rip Current

