DLA Rap with Adarryl Roberts, CIO, Defense Logistics Agency (emblem, open caption)

Meet DLA's Chief Information Officer Adarryl Roberts. He grew up in an Army family and his mother would say he was a very curious child. Mr. Roberts is passionate about leadership and mentoring the next generation. He loves sports, music and much more. Can you guess his favorite athlete? Watch the DLA Rap and get to know Mr. Roberts. For more information about the Defense Logistics Agency, visit: www.dla.mil