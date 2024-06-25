Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA Rap with Adarryl Roberts, CIO, Defense Logistics Agency (open caption)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Meet DLA's Chief Information Officer Adarryl Roberts. He grew up in an Army family and his mother would say he was a very curious child. Mr. Roberts is passionate about leadership and mentoring the next generation. He loves sports, music and much more. Can you guess his favorite athlete? Watch the DLA Rap and get to know Mr. Roberts. For more information about the Defense Logistics Agency, visit: www.dla.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 10:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928959
    VIRIN: 240627-D-LU733-8630
    PIN: 505741-K
    Filename: DOD_110412238
    Length: 00:08:46
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Rap with Adarryl Roberts, CIO, Defense Logistics Agency (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLARap

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT