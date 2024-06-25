UNLEASH 5-159 GSAB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/928955" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.— Who's ready for our June installment of UNLEASH!! This month, we are highlighting the U.S. Army's 5th Battalion, 159th Regiment General Support Aviation Battalion to showcase how their passion, purpose, and actions lead to their team's success on and off the battlefield!