    Serving Together

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Video by Maj. William Wratee 

    412th Theater Engineer Command

    Brig. Gen. Tomika Seaberry proudly attended her son's Basic Combat Training graduation at Fort Jackson, SC, on June 18, 2024. Her son, a trainee in the 4th Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment transformed from citizen to soldier, making it a moment of immense pride. "Serving alongside my son adds a special honor to my career," said Brig. Gen. Seaberry.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 14:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928870
    VIRIN: 240618-A-NV630-5116
    Filename: DOD_110410208
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Serving Together, by MAJ William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

