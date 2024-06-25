Serving Together

Brig. Gen. Tomika Seaberry proudly attended her son's Basic Combat Training graduation at Fort Jackson, SC, on June 18, 2024. Her son, a trainee in the 4th Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment transformed from citizen to soldier, making it a moment of immense pride. "Serving alongside my son adds a special honor to my career," said Brig. Gen. Seaberry.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 14:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928870
|VIRIN:
|240618-A-NV630-5116
|Filename:
|DOD_110410208
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
