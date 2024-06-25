German and 3rd Wing MUNS Airmen train together

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen and German Air Force soldiers from the German Air Force and the 3rd Wing Munitions Squadron spent a day working together, learning more about each other's tactics and techniques during Pacific Skies 24 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska June 13, 2024. Pacific Skies is a combination of several exercises in the Indo-Pacific theater in which German, French and Spanish air forces participate with U.S. forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)