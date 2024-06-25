German and 3rd Wing MUNS Airmen train together

U.S. Air Force Airmen and German Air Force soldiers from the German Air Force and the 3rd Wing Munitions Squadron spent a day working together, learning more about each other's tactics and techniques during Pacific Skies 24 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska June 13, 2024. Pacific Skies is a combination of several exercises in the Indo-Pacific theater in which German, French and Spanish air forces participate with U.S. forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)
