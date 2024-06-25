Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    German and 3rd Wing MUNS Airmen train together

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and German Air Force soldiers from the German Air Force and the 3rd Wing Munitions Squadron spent a day working together, learning more about each other's tactics and techniques during Pacific Skies 24 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska June 13, 2024. Pacific Skies is a combination of several exercises in the Indo-Pacific theater in which German, French and Spanish air forces participate with U.S. forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 12:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928856
    VIRIN: 240624-F-RJ686-1001
    Filename: DOD_110409721
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, German and 3rd Wing MUNS Airmen train together, by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson

    Joint-Service Exercise

    TAGS

    German Air Force
    Munitions
    JBER
    Arctic Defender
    Pacific Skies 24

