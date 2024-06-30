German Air Force exercise to begin July 8 in Alaska

Photo By Senior Airman Julia Lebens | U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Nahom, commander, Alaskan North American Aerospace...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Julia Lebens | U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Nahom, commander, Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, Alaskan Command and Eleventh Air Force, left, speaks with German Air Force Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz, the chief of the German Air Force, during German Air Force-led deployment Pacific Skies 24 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 1, 2024. Aircraft and personnel have been conducting low-level flying training as part of the deployment. Pacific Skies is a combination of several exercises in the Indo-Pacific theater in which German, French and Spanish air forces participate with U.S. forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska -- Arctic Defender, a German Air Forces-led exercise, is scheduled to begin July 8 with primary flight operations over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex and is scheduled to run through July 18.



As part of a monthslong exercise tour in the Indo-Pacific, known as Pacific Skies 24, Arctic Defender is the first stop for the trinational Future Combat Air System of Germany, France and Spain, and is a field training exercise for U.S. and international forces flown under simulated air combat conditions.



“With Pacific Skies 24, we as Europeans show our face in a part of the world that is so important to all of us. Together with Spain and France, we are deploying to the Indo-Pacific region and taking part in five different exercises,” said Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz, German Air Force service chief.



Approximately 500 multilateral service members are expected to fly, maintain and support more than 60 aircraft from 12 units scheduled to participate, enabling them to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability with American Airmen from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and Eielson Air Force Base, and U.S. Marines with Headquarters, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232 (Reinforced), MAG-11, both at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California.



Arctic Defender training spans from individual skills to complex, large-scale joint engagements in the more than 77,000 square miles of airspace in the JPARC, which is the largest combat training range in the world.