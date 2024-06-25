Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Langley Conducts ACHOD 24 TV Interview

    BOTSWANA

    06.23.2024

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Gen. Langley, Commander, U.S. Africa Command, conducts an interview with a local TV station during the African Chiefs of Defense Conference in Gaborone, Botswana, June 23, 2024.

    ACHOD 2024 brings together Chiefs of Defence from 35 African countries, the U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, representatives from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Naval Forces Africa, Special Operations Command Africa, U.S. Air Forces Africa, and U.S. Army Southern Europe task Force, Africa in Gaborone, Botswana. Cohosted between the Botswana Defence Force and U.S. Africa Command, ACHOD provides an opportunity for senior military officials from across Africa to discuss topics such as counter terrorism, collaboration in crisis response, and the importance of civilian and military relations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 11:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928853
    VIRIN: 240623-M-VF398-1002
    Filename: DOD_110409681
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: BW

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Africa Command (USAFRICOM)

    TAGS

    ACHOD24

