ACHOD 2024 brings together Chiefs of Defense from 35 African countries, the U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, representatives from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Naval Forces Africa, Special Operations Command Africa, U.S. Air Forces Africa, and U.S. Army Africa in Gaborone, Botswana. Cohosted between the Botswana Defence Force and U.S. Africa Command, ACHOD provides an opportunity for senior military officials from across Africa to discuss topics such as counter terrorism, collaboration in crisis response, and the importance of civilian and military relations. (U.S. Marine video by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 10:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928827
|VIRIN:
|240626-M-VF398-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110409099
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|BW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ACHOD 2024 Teaser, by GySgt Donato Maffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT