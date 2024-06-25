Typhoon Prep 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Kadena Air Base Housing Maintenance and Emergency Services conduct a typhoon guide in Okinawa, Japan June 26, 2024. The island of Okinawa is located in what is called "Typhoon Alley." Kadena Air Base, perhaps more than any other base, needs to treat these natural storms as a part of the scheduled daily mission. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jason Isaacs)