    Typhoon Prep 2024

    JAPAN

    06.26.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Isaacs 

    AFN Okinawa

    Kadena Air Base Housing Maintenance and Emergency Services conduct a typhoon guide in Okinawa, Japan June 26, 2024. The island of Okinawa is located in what is called "Typhoon Alley." Kadena Air Base, perhaps more than any other base, needs to treat these natural storms as a part of the scheduled daily mission. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jason Isaacs)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 01:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928783
    VIRIN: 240626-N-CZ893-1001
    Filename: DOD_110408604
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Okinawa
    Kadena Air Base
    Typhoon
    Typhoon preparedness

