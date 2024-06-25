2024 Warrior Games Team Air Force Highlight Video captured during the 2024 Warrior Games Wheelchair Rugby Championship and rowing competition.
The Department of Defense Warrior Games is a Paralympic-style event used to showcase the power of adaptive sports as part of the recovery process for wounded, ill or injured servicemembers. The US Olympic Committee hosted the Warrior Games from 2010 to 2014 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. DoD began hosting the games in 2015, with the US Marine Corps hosting that year at Quantico, Virginia.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 20:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928762
|VIRIN:
|240625-O-XX948-3415
|PIN:
|240625-V
|Filename:
|DOD_110407989
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Warrior Games | Rowing | Wheelchair Rugby | Team Air Force | Highlight, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT