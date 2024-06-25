Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boat Ramp Etiquette

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Video by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District Park Ranger Alex Bilinski from Keystone Lake shares essential tips for boat ramp etiquette in this video. Whether you're a seasoned boater or new to the lake, understanding proper ramp etiquette is key to maintaining safety and efficiency. Watch to learn how simple actions can make a big difference in enhancing everyone's experience on the water.

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 17:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928733
    VIRIN: 240625-A-MW145-1001
    Filename: DOD_110407303
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

    This work, Boat Ramp Etiquette, by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    safety
    USACE
    boating
    Tulsa District

