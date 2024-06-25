U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District Park Ranger Alex Bilinski from Keystone Lake shares essential tips for boat ramp etiquette in this video. Whether you're a seasoned boater or new to the lake, understanding proper ramp etiquette is key to maintaining safety and efficiency. Watch to learn how simple actions can make a big difference in enhancing everyone's experience on the water.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 17:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|928733
|VIRIN:
|240625-A-MW145-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110407303
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Boat Ramp Etiquette, by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
