U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District Park Ranger Alex Bilinski from Keystone Lake shares essential tips for boat ramp etiquette in this video. Whether you're a seasoned boater or new to the lake, understanding proper ramp etiquette is key to maintaining safety and efficiency. Watch to learn how simple actions can make a big difference in enhancing everyone's experience on the water.