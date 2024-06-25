Every June 14, Flag Day is a holiday celebrated in the United States. It commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777 by resolution of the Second Continental Congress. (U.S. Space Force graphic by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, Flag Day Graphic 2024, by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
