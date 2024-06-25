Flag Day Graphic 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Every June 14, Flag Day is a holiday celebrated in the United States. It commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777 by resolution of the Second Continental Congress. (U.S. Space Force graphic by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)