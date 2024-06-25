Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flag Day Graphic 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Every June 14, Flag Day is a holiday celebrated in the United States. It commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777 by resolution of the Second Continental Congress. (U.S. Space Force graphic by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 17:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928715
    VIRIN: 240614-X-GJ070-1001
    Filename: DOD_110406783
    Length: 00:00:04
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flag Day Graphic 2024, by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flag Day
    Vandenberg Space Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT