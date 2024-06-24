Fort Carson Spartan Race Honor Series Event 2024.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FORT CARSON, Colo. — More than 11,000 participants and spectators gathered for the Spartan Race Trifecta June 15-16 on Fort Carson training areas two and four. Fort Carson Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and Spartan Race Inc. held the event that tested the abilities of participants with traditional signature Spartan obstacles on four courses: the Sprint, a 5K with 20 obstacles; the Super, a 10K with 25 obstacles; the Beast, a 21K with 30 obstacles; and the Ultra, a 50K with 60 obstacles. In addition, children ages 4-14 took on the obstacles on courses ranging from 1-3 kilometers, depending on age.