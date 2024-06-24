Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Carson Spartan Race Honor Series Event 2024.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2024

    Video by John Switzer 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    FORT CARSON, Colo. — More than 11,000 participants and spectators gathered for the Spartan Race Trifecta June 15-16 on Fort Carson training areas two and four. Fort Carson Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and Spartan Race Inc. held the event that tested the abilities of participants with traditional signature Spartan obstacles on four courses: the Sprint, a 5K with 20 obstacles; the Super, a 10K with 25 obstacles; the Beast, a 21K with 30 obstacles; and the Ultra, a 50K with 60 obstacles. In addition, children ages 4-14 took on the obstacles on courses ranging from 1-3 kilometers, depending on age.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 13:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928709
    VIRIN: 240615-O-UR003-6742
    Filename: DOD_110406486
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Carson Spartan Race Honor Series Event 2024., by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Carson
    4TH Infantry
    Public Affairs Office
    DFMWR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT