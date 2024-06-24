Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines Aviation Logistic Squadron 12

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.12.2024

    Video by Pfc. Saul Hernandez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Marines with Marines Aviation Logistic Squadron 12 hosted a change of command ceremony for the out-going commanding officer Lt. Col. Walter M. Raines and the oncoming commanding officer Lt. Col. Freddie Perez on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 13, 2024. Change of command ceremonies are held to signify the transfer of authority from outgoing commanding officers to oncoming commanding officers. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Saul Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 03:16
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

