Marines with Marines Aviation Logistic Squadron 12 hosted a change of command ceremony for the out-going commanding officer Lt. Col. Walter M. Raines and the oncoming commanding officer Lt. Col. Freddie Perez on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 13, 2024. Change of command ceremonies are held to signify the transfer of authority from outgoing commanding officers to oncoming commanding officers. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Saul Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 03:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|928673
|VIRIN:
|240625-M-RU004-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110405338
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marines Aviation Logistic Squadron 12, by PFC Saul Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
