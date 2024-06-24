Base personnel and service members with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 hosted a change of command ceremony for the out-going commanding officer Lt. Col. Alexander M. Mellman and the oncoming commanding officer Lt. Col. Patrick D. Bergman on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 13, 2024. Change of command ceremonies are held to signify the transfer of authority from outgoing commanding officers to oncoming commanding officers. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alejandra Vega)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 03:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928672
|VIRIN:
|240613-M-FU569-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110405337
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VMFA- 242 Change of Command, by LCpl Alejandra Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
