    VMFA- 242 Change of Command

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.12.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alejandra Vega 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Base personnel and service members with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 hosted a change of command ceremony for the out-going commanding officer Lt. Col. Alexander M. Mellman and the oncoming commanding officer Lt. Col. Patrick D. Bergman on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 13, 2024. Change of command ceremonies are held to signify the transfer of authority from outgoing commanding officers to oncoming commanding officers. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alejandra Vega)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 03:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928672
    VIRIN: 240613-M-FU569-1001
    Filename: DOD_110405337
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    TAGS

    VMFA 242 Change of Command Ceremony
    VMFA-242
    Change of Command
    F-35 squadron
    USMC News

