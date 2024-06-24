U.S. Marines, Navy Sailors, and local Okinawa residents attend the community relations event, Ginowan Love One Family, hosted at Okinawa Catholic Junior and Senior High School, Okinawa, Japan, June 22, 2024. The Ginowan Love One Family event is a community relations project organized by the chaplain’s office of Marine Corps Air Station Futenma that brought together over 500 Marines, Sailors, and local Okinawa residents to participate in sport competitions and watch performances from local dance groups. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Vincent Pham)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 01:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928665
|VIRIN:
|240622-M-VU652-2001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110405078
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GINOWAN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
