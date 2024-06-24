Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ginowan Love One Family | B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GINOWAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.22.2024

    Video by Cpl. Vincent Pham 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marines, Navy Sailors, and local Okinawa residents attend the community relations event, Ginowan Love One Family, hosted at Okinawa Catholic Junior and Senior High School, Okinawa, Japan, June 22, 2024. The Ginowan Love One Family event is a community relations project organized by the chaplain’s office of Marine Corps Air Station Futenma that brought together over 500 Marines, Sailors, and local Okinawa residents to participate in sport competitions and watch performances from local dance groups. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Vincent Pham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 01:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928664
    VIRIN: 240625-M-VU652-1001
    Filename: DOD_110405075
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: GINOWAN, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ginowan Love One Family | B-Roll, by Cpl Vincent Pham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Dancers
    Marines
    Ginowan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT