    2024 Warrior Games | Athlete Feature | U.S. Air Force TSgt Christopher Ferrell (ret) | U.S. Army Sgt. Shawn Lee

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    U.S. Air Force TSgt Christopher Ferrell (ret) discusses his experience in the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program. Ferrell explains how competing in the Department of Defense Warrior Games has helped him avoid further injury. Ferrell details the powerlifting motivation he received from U.S. Army Sgt. Shawn Lee. Ferrell used the aforementioned motivation to set a personal record lift of 401 lbs during the powerlifting competition at the 2024 Warrior Games.

    The Department of Defense Warrior Games is a Paralympic-style event used to showcase the power of adaptive sports as part of the recovery process for wounded, ill or injured servicemembers. The US Olympic Committee hosted the Warrior Games from 2010 to 2014 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. DoD began hosting the games in 2015, with the US Marine Corps hosting that year at Quantico, Virginia. (US Air Force Photo by Anthony Beauchamp)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 23:15
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: BOSSIER CITY, LOUISIANA, US

    Adaptive Sports
    Powerlifting
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    Department of Defense Warrior Games
    Army Recovery Care Program
    2024 Warrior Games

