U.S. service members, Status of Forces Agreement personnel, and Okinawa officials attend a change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, June 14, 2024. Maj. Gen. Stephen E. Liszewski, the outgoing commanding general of MCIPAC, served for two years as the commanding general and was relieved by Maj. Gen. Brian N. Wolford, who previously served as the director for plans policy strategy, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, United States Forces Korea. Liszewski and Wolford are natives of Maryland. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Maksim Masloboev)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 00:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928650
|VIRIN:
|240614-M-JR395-2001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110404779
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCIPAC Commanding General Change of Command | 2024, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
