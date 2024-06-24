Service members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force (FWD) and 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing participated in the Marine Aviation Support Activity 24, conducted in the Philippines June 3 through June 21, 2024. MASA is an annual Philippine - U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 16:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928603
|VIRIN:
|240624-M-PO052-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110404022
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, MASA 24 Final Video, by Cpl Christian Tofteroo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Marine Aviation Support Activity 2024: The U.S.-Philippine team reaches new heights
