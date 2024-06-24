Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MASA 24 Final Video

    PHILIPPINES

    06.24.2024

    Video by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    Service members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force (FWD) and 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing participated in the Marine Aviation Support Activity 24, conducted in the Philippines June 3 through June 21, 2024. MASA is an annual Philippine - U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 16:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: PH

    This work, MASA 24 Final Video, by Cpl Christian Tofteroo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines
    13th MEU
    IMEFFWD
    MASA
    Republic of the Philippines (Philippines)

