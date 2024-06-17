Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sea Breeze 24-1 ships arrival B-Roll

    GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.21.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jan Valle 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Ships from France, Germany and Estonia pull into King George V Docks in support of the first serial of exercise Sea Breeze 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland, June 21, 2024. Sea Breeze is a joint mine countermeasure exercise between the U.S., Royal Navy and Ukrainian Navy. Sea Breeze 2024-1, led by U.S. 6th Fleet and hosted by the U.K., focuses on the integration and command and control of Mine Countermeasure Vessels and a Ukrainian task group HQ augmented by international staff officers and mentors. U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.

    (U.S. Department of Defense photo by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 06:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928529
    VIRIN: 240621-D-AV821-2001
    Filename: DOD_110402788
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: GLASGOW, GB

    This work, Sea Breeze 24-1 ships arrival B-Roll, by SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVEUR
    SEABREEZE24-1

