Sea Breeze 24-1 ships arrival B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/928529" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ships from France, Germany and Estonia pull into King George V Docks in support of the first serial of exercise Sea Breeze 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland, June 21, 2024. Sea Breeze is a joint mine countermeasure exercise between the U.S., Royal Navy and Ukrainian Navy. Sea Breeze 2024-1, led by U.S. 6th Fleet and hosted by the U.K., focuses on the integration and command and control of Mine Countermeasure Vessels and a Ukrainian task group HQ augmented by international staff officers and mentors. U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.



(U.S. Department of Defense photo by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)