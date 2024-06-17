Gen. Langley Prepares for African Chiefs of Defense Conference

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, Commander, U.S. Africa Command, prepares for the African Chiefs of Defense Conference (ACHOD) 2024, in Gaborone, Botswana, June 23, 2024.
ACHOD 2024 brings together Chiefs of Defense from 35 African countries, the U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, representatives from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Naval Forces Africa, Special Operations Command Africa, U.S. Air Forces Africa, and U.S. Army Africa in Gaborone, Botswana. Cohosted between the Botswana Defence Force and U.S. Africa Command, ACHOD provides an opportunity for senior military officials from across Africa to discuss topics such as counter terrorism, collaboration in crisis response, and the importance of civilian and military relations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin and Cpl. Addysyn Tobar)
