2024 Warrior Games | Air Force | Cycling and Wheelchair Rugby Highlight

2024 Warrior Games Team Air Force cycling and wheelchair Rugby highlights.



The Department of Defense Warrior Games is a Paralympic-style event used to showcase the power of adaptive sports as part of the recovery process for wounded, ill or injured servicemembers. The US Olympic Committee hosted the Warrior Games from 2010 to 2014 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. DoD began hosting the games in 2015, with the US Marine Corps hosting that year at Quantico, Virginia.