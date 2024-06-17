Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th Air Support Operations Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Video by Spc. Salvador Castro 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kevin “Rattler” Fischer and U.S. Air Force Maj. Jesse Swanson, the respective outgoing and incoming commanders of the 20th Air Support Operations Squadron, exchange command during their Change of Command Ceremony, June 21, on Fort Drum, New York. The 20th ASOS Change of Command is a tradition representing a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Salvador Castro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 15:17
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 928388
    VIRIN: 240621-A-JH229-4554
    Filename: DOD_110399939
    Length: 00:50:09
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    US Air Force
    20th Air Support Operations Squadron
    20th ASOS
    10thMountainDivision

