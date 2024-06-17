20th Air Support Operations Squadron Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kevin “Rattler” Fischer and U.S. Air Force Maj. Jesse Swanson, the respective outgoing and incoming commanders of the 20th Air Support Operations Squadron, exchange command during their Change of Command Ceremony, June 21, on Fort Drum, New York. The 20th ASOS Change of Command is a tradition representing a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Salvador Castro)
|06.21.2024
|06.21.2024 15:17
|Briefings
|928388
|240621-A-JH229-4554
|DOD_110399939
|00:50:09
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|1
|1
