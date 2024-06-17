Mountain Fest 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum held the annual Mountain Fest event from June 17-20, 2024 on Fort Drum, New York. This event encapsulated building esprit de corps and building unit cohesion through team sporting events and festival celebrations. Mountain Fest promotes engagement with the north country community and to build better relations with each individual soldier and local community members. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)