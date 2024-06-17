Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mountain Fest 2024

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Video by Spc. Samuel Bonney 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum held the annual Mountain Fest event from June 17-20, 2024 on Fort Drum, New York. This event encapsulated building esprit de corps and building unit cohesion through team sporting events and festival celebrations. Mountain Fest promotes engagement with the north country community and to build better relations with each individual soldier and local community members. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 12:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928319
    VIRIN: 240621-A-GW675-4280
    Filename: DOD_110399097
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    This work, Mountain Fest 2024, by SPC Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #US Army
    #10th Mountain Division
    #MountainFest2024

