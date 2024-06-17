Aircrew and maintainers from the 2nd Bomb Wing prepare for and depart on a bomber training mission to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 18, 2024. Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with our allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Seth Watson)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 10:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928300
|VIRIN:
|250618-F-KW266-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110398816
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 18 June CONUS to CONUS B Roll, by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
