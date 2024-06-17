Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18 June CONUS to CONUS B Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Seth Watson 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Aircrew and maintainers from the 2nd Bomb Wing prepare for and depart on a bomber training mission to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 18, 2024. Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with our allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 10:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928300
    VIRIN: 250618-F-KW266-1001
    Filename: DOD_110398816
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18 June CONUS to CONUS B Roll, by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-52
    Barksdale
    2nd Bomb Wing
    C2C
    96th BS
    20th BS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT