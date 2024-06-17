18 June CONUS to CONUS B Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aircrew and maintainers from the 2nd Bomb Wing prepare for and depart on a bomber training mission to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 18, 2024. Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with our allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Seth Watson)