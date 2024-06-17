U.S. Soldiers, French civilian, and dignitaries gather for D-Day 80th Anniversary celebrations at Normandy, France May 31-June 9, 2024. Commemorative events such as these serve to honor the sacrifices U.S. service members made 80 years ago in securing peace and security, and inspiring future generations to value a collective vision of global peace. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Nathan Baker)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 10:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928277
|VIRIN:
|240609-A-MB608-8702
|Filename:
|DOD_110398431
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|NORMANDY, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, D-Day 80th Anniversary Celebration, by SSG Nathan Baker, SFC Tim Beery, SSG James Bunn, SFC Cahugh Giles, SGT Alejandro Lucero and SSG Ariel Solomon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT