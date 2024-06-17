Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D-Day 80th Anniversary Celebration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nathan Baker, Sgt. 1st Class Tim Beery, Staff Sgt. James Bunn, Sgt. 1st Class Cahugh Giles, Sgt. Alejandro Lucero and Staff Sgt. Ariel Solomon

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    U.S. Soldiers, French civilian, and dignitaries gather for D-Day 80th Anniversary celebrations at Normandy, France May 31-June 9, 2024. Commemorative events such as these serve to honor the sacrifices U.S. service members made 80 years ago in securing peace and security, and inspiring future generations to value a collective vision of global peace. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Nathan Baker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 10:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928277
    VIRIN: 240609-A-MB608-8702
    Filename: DOD_110398431
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: NORMANDY, FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Day 80th Anniversary Celebration, by SSG Nathan Baker, SFC Tim Beery, SSG James Bunn, SFC Cahugh Giles, SGT Alejandro Lucero and SSG Ariel Solomon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dday
    Stronger Together
    SOFinEurope
    WWII80inEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT