SOCEUR plays significant role in D-Day 80 festivities

A multinational assembly of soldiers and civilians gather in La Cambe German Military Cemetery, Normandy, France June 5, 2024 to pay respects to the German dead who lost their lives during the liberation of France. Though the cemetery was established in 1944, it would be officially inaugurated in 1961 under the banner of reconciliation. Today Germany and France stand together as allies, prepared to defend each other should the need arise. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel J. Solomon )

Festivities and parades marked the streets, music filled the air, ceremonies dotted the landscape, and overall reverence permeated the atmosphere as hundreds of thousands embarked on Normandy, France, for the 80th commemoration of the landings on D-Day. Between wreath ceremonies, speeches, dedications, and numerous commemorative jumps, Special Operations Command Europe stood, ever present, honoring the past, focused on the current, and poised for the future of Europe.



From May 30 - June 9, servicemembers from SOCEUR assisted in all aspects of the D-Day celebrations, ranging from remembrance ceremonies to speeches, showings, and multiple jumps commemorating Airborne operations during World War II.



“Commemorative events such as these serve to honor the sacrifices U.S. service members made 80 years ago in securing peace and security,” said SOCEUR Commander, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen Steven G. Edwards. “We remember their efforts in Europe, and we strive to inspire future generations to value a collective vision of global peace,” he said.



SOCEUR personnel felt the significance of D-Day 80 throughout the week and were thrilled to contribute to a week dedicated to honoring the memory of those who liberated Europe. Members of the command helped to facilitate the showing of “Operation Overlord” a film created by the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) society in the Carentan Theater in Carentan, Normandy, France. For their efforts, SOCEUR was presented the OSS Congressional Gold Medal of Appreciation from OSS Society President Charles Pinck.



“We appreciate the opportunity to present this very important film in this setting,” said Pinck. “With the assistance of SOCEUR, and the City of Carentan, we are honored to present you with this medal to show our appreciation,” he said.



Accepting the award on behalf of SOCEUR was Lt. Col. Andrew Upshaw, an intelligence officer with SOCEUR.



“It is an honor, not only to accept this award on behalf of SOCEUR,” said Upshaw. “But to receive it here, in this city, and with our French friends. It means so much more. We truly appreciate the work the OSS society has done to create this incredible film, and we are honored to be able to help share it and keep its memory and purpose in the forefront.”



Facilitating the showing of “Operation Overlord” was not the only major effort SOCEUR assisted with during the D-Day week. Aircraft from the 352nd Special Operations Wing provided support for multiple jumps across the region, and special operations personnel participated in a 1,300 servicemember joint jump to commemorate airborne operations in 1944.



“Coming out of the plane was a really cool experience,” said an identity protected U.S. Army Green Beret who participated in the jump. “We know aircraft flew over this piece of land 80 years ago, and to come here and do it ourselves — to relive that history— is truly amazing.” he said.



Honoring history, while keeping a watchful eye on the present and future is the cornerstone for special operations in Europe, and across the world, according to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lawrence G. Ferguson, Commanding General of 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne). Ferguson, who spoke at a French resistance memorial ceremony, drew comparisons to initial Jedburgh teams who parachuted into occupied France in 1944 and lamented the need for special operations to remember why they do what they do.



“Special Operations Forces continue to uphold the ethos of cooperation and excellence in defense of our nation,” he said.



“Our commitment to global peace and security is a direct inheritance from the lessons learned and alliances formed during those fateful days in 1944. The challenges we face today may differ in form, but not in nature. Tyranny and injustice still threaten our collective peace and prosperity.”



Ferguson said the spirit of the initial teams and resolve continue to shape special operations in Europe. In honoring our past, SOCEUR reaffirms their mission to uphold these values. Reaffirming bonds with Allies such as France, bolsters security and further cements our mission to counter malign influence, build interoperability, rapidly respond to emerging threats and if necessary, follow in the footsteps of our forefathers and once again, defeat aggression.