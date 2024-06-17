Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mountain Fest 2024 Day 3

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Video by Spc. Mason Nichols 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division participate in the Maj. Gen. Lloyd E. Jones Ruck Challenge on Fort Drum, New York, June 20, 2024. This event underscores the commitment to excellence and physical fitness within the 10th Mountain Division, enhancing the readiness of all Soldiers. In addition to celebrating the unit’s Mountain lineage developed throughout its 80-year history, Mountain Fest 2024 encompassed a spirit of team building and provided physically engaging events for battalions to compete against one another. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)

    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    forscom
    U.S. Army
    MountainFest2024

