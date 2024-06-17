Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division participate in the Maj. Gen. Lloyd E. Jones Ruck Challenge on Fort Drum, New York, June 20, 2024. This event underscores the commitment to excellence and physical fitness within the 10th Mountain Division, enhancing the readiness of all Soldiers. In addition to celebrating the unit’s Mountain lineage developed throughout its 80-year history, Mountain Fest 2024 encompassed a spirit of team building and provided physically engaging events for battalions to compete against one another. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2024 19:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928243
|VIRIN:
|240620-A-AO831-1311
|Filename:
|DOD_110397739
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mountain Fest 2024 Day 3, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT