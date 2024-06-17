Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mountain Fest 2024 Day 3

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 10th Mountain Division rock band, “Avalanche,” performs for Soldiers in the division and members of the surrounding communities during Mountain Fest 2024, June 20, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York, Mountain Fest is an annual event hosted by the division to celebrate our national spirit and strengthen our community ties while recognizing contributions and services the 10th Mountain Division has provided to the North Country. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 19:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928239
    VIRIN: 240620-A-HO064-3055
    Filename: DOD_110397677
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mountain Fest 2024 Day 3, by PFC Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    US Army
    MountainFest2024

