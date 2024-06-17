Mountain Fest 2024 Day 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/928239" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 10th Mountain Division rock band, “Avalanche,” performs for Soldiers in the division and members of the surrounding communities during Mountain Fest 2024, June 20, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York, Mountain Fest is an annual event hosted by the division to celebrate our national spirit and strengthen our community ties while recognizing contributions and services the 10th Mountain Division has provided to the North Country. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)