Mountain Fest 2024 Day 3

Soldiers from the Golden Knights, the U.S. Army’s premier parachuting team, dazzled the audience with an airborne demonstration to commence the Division Live ceremony, during Mountain Fest, June 20, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Known for their daring feats and precision maneuvers, the Golden Knights set the stage for an unforgettable celebration. Mountain Fest is an annual event hosted by the division to celebrate our national spirit and strengthen our community ties while recognizing contributions and services the 10th Mountain Division has provided to the North Country, and the unit’s Mountain lineage developed throughout its 80-year history. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)