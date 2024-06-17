Mountain Fest 2024 Day 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/928236" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 10th Mountain Division presents 1st Sgt. Kiefer N. Davis with the Purple Heart to recognize the wounds received in service to the nation June 20, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. The decorations were presented during Mountain Fest 2024 for receiving indirect fire during Davis’s deployment to the Middle East. The 10th Mountain Division hosts the annual event to celebrate our national spirit and strengthen our community ties, while recognizing contributions and services the 10th Mountain Division has provided to the North Country. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mason Nichols)