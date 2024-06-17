The 10th Mountain Division presents 1st Sgt. Kiefer N. Davis with the Purple Heart to recognize the wounds received in service to the nation June 20, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. The decorations were presented during Mountain Fest 2024 for receiving indirect fire during Davis’s deployment to the Middle East. The 10th Mountain Division hosts the annual event to celebrate our national spirit and strengthen our community ties, while recognizing contributions and services the 10th Mountain Division has provided to the North Country. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mason Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2024 19:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928236
|VIRIN:
|240620-A-AO831-4415
|Filename:
|DOD_110397670
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mountain Fest 2024 Day 3, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
