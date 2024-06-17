Mountain Fest 2024 Day 3

Members of the surrounding community were invited during Mountain Fest to attend 10th Mountain Division’s “Division Live”, an event demonstrating the unit’s Mountain warfare capabilities developed throughout its 80-year history, June 20, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Community members were invited to witness the unit's Mountain warfare capabilities developed throughout its 80-year history. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Bonney)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2024 18:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|928234
|VIRIN:
|240620-A-GW675-7950
|Filename:
|DOD_110397616
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
