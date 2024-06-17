Mountain Fest 2024 Day 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the surrounding community were invited during Mountain Fest to attend 10th Mountain Division’s “Division Live”, an event demonstrating the unit’s Mountain warfare capabilities developed throughout its 80-year history, June 20, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Community members were invited to witness the unit's Mountain warfare capabilities developed throughout its 80-year history. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Bonney)