    2024 Basic Skills Education Program course

    ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Video by Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony L Taylor 

    85th Support Command

    The 9th Battalion, Army Reserve Careers Group partnered with the Fort McCoy Education Center to host their second annual Basic Skills Education Program course in Arlington Heights, Illinois, June 3-14, 2024, to offer Soldiers aspiring to advance their careers in positions where higher ASVAB scores are required, i.e., commissioning programs, civil affairs, drill sergeant, etc.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Anthony L. Taylor)

