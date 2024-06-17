2024 Basic Skills Education Program course

The 9th Battalion, Army Reserve Careers Group partnered with the Fort McCoy Education Center to host their second annual Basic Skills Education Program course in Arlington Heights, Illinois, June 3-14, 2024, to offer Soldiers aspiring to advance their careers in positions where higher ASVAB scores are required, i.e., commissioning programs, civil affairs, drill sergeant, etc.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Anthony L. Taylor)
