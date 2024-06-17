2024 Basic Skills Education Program course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 9th Battalion, Army Reserve Careers Group partnered with the Fort McCoy Education Center to host their second annual Basic Skills Education Program course in Arlington Heights, Illinois, June 3-14, 2024, to offer Soldiers aspiring to advance their careers in positions where higher ASVAB scores are required, i.e., commissioning programs, civil affairs, drill sergeant, etc.

(U.S. Army Reserve video by Anthony L. Taylor)