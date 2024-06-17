Mountain Fest 2024 Day 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division participate in the Maj. Gen. Lloyd E. Jones Ruck Challenge on Fort Drum, New York, June 20, 2024. The event celebrates the 10th Mountain Division’s Mountain warrior ethos and helps enhance the physical attributes of the Soldiers in the division’s formation. A week-long event encompassing a spirit of team building and providing physically engaging events for battalions to compete against one another, during Mountain Fest. (U.S Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)