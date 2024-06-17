Mountain Fest 2024 Day 3

Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division participate in the Maj. Gen. Lloyd E. Jones Ruck Challenge on Fort Drum, New York, June 20, 2024. The event celebrates the 10th Mountain Division’s Mountain warrior ethos and helps enhance the physical attributes of the Soldiers in the division’s formation. A week-long event encompassing a spirit of team building and providing physically engaging events for battalions to compete against one another, during Mountain Fest. (U.S Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2024 17:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928189
|VIRIN:
|240620-A-AO831-9136
|Filename:
|DOD_110396765
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
