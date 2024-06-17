Mountain Fest 2024 Day 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with 10th Mountain Division participate in the Maj. Gen. Lloyd E. Jones Ruck Challenge on Fort Drum, New York, June 20, 2024. This event underscores the commitment to excellence and physical fitness within the 10th Mountain Division, enhancing the readiness of all Soldiers. A week-long event encompassing a spirit of team building and providing physically engaging events for battalions to compete against one another, during Mountain Fest in addition to celebrating the unit’s Mountain lineage developed throughout its 80-year history. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney