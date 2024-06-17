Soldiers with 10th Mountain Division participate in the Maj. Gen. Lloyd E. Jones Ruck Challenge on Fort Drum, New York, June 20, 2024. This event underscores the commitment to excellence and physical fitness within the 10th Mountain Division, enhancing the readiness of all Soldiers. A week-long event encompassing a spirit of team building and providing physically engaging events for battalions to compete against one another, during Mountain Fest in addition to celebrating the unit’s Mountain lineage developed throughout its 80-year history. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2024 12:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|928185
|VIRIN:
|240620-A-GW675-5878
|Filename:
|DOD_110396694
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mountain Fest 2024 Day 3, by SPC Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
