    Mountain Fest 2024 Day 3

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Video by Spc. Samuel Bonney 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with 10th Mountain Division participate in the Maj. Gen. Lloyd E. Jones Ruck Challenge on Fort Drum, New York, June 20, 2024. This event underscores the commitment to excellence and physical fitness within the 10th Mountain Division, enhancing the readiness of all Soldiers. A week-long event encompassing a spirit of team building and providing physically engaging events for battalions to compete against one another, during Mountain Fest in addition to celebrating the unit’s Mountain lineage developed throughout its 80-year history. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 12:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928185
    VIRIN: 240620-A-GW675-5878
    Filename: DOD_110396694
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Mountain Fest 2024 Day 3, by SPC Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #US Army
    #10th Mountain Division
    #MountainFest2024

