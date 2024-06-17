The Defense Logistics Agency Document Services is the Defense Department's sole provider of printing services, office print devices, and electronic conversion services per DODI 5330.03. There are DLA Document Services offices located on-site at military bases around the world and some of the sites have special capabilities. The DLA Doc Services team on Travis Air Force Base, CA can support customers worldwide with printing services for everything from large format printing to outdoor signs to banners to reflective decals and aircraft logos. No matter which site you work with the philosophy will always be "Customer First!" For information about how any of the DLA Document Services sites can support your mission, contact/visit: DLA Document Services Customer Support Center at 1-866-736-7010 or contact.docsvcs@dla.mil
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2024 15:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928123
|VIRIN:
|240619-D-LU733-8786
|PIN:
|505891
|Filename:
|DOD_110394984
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Customer First! DLA Document Services Travis Air Force Base, CA (emblem), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS
