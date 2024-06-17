Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Customer First! DLA Document Services Travis Air Force Base, CA

    UNITED STATES

    06.19.2024

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The Defense Logistics Agency Document Services is the Defense Department's sole provider of printing services, office print devices, and electronic conversion services per DODI 5330.03. There are DLA Document Services offices located on-site at military bases around the world and some of the sites have special capabilities. The DLA Doc Services team on Travis Air Force Base, CA can support customers worldwide with printing services for everything from large format printing to outdoor signs to banners to reflective decals and aircraft logos. No matter which site you work with the philosophy will always be "Customer First!" For information about how any of the DLA Document Services sites can support your mission, contact/visit: DLA Document Services Customer Support Center at  1-866-736-7010 or contact.docsvcs@dla.mil

    Date Taken: 06.19.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 15:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928122
    VIRIN: 240619-D-LU733-1972
    PIN: 505891
    Filename: DOD_110394983
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: US

    This work, Customer First! DLA Document Services Travis Air Force Base, CA (emblem, open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

