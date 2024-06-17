Customer First! DLA Document Services Travis Air Force Base, CA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/928121" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Defense Logistics Agency Document Services is the Defense Department's sole provider of printing services, office print devices, and electronic conversion services per DODI 5330.03. There are DLA Document Services offices located on-site at military bases around the world and some of the sites have special capabilities. The DLA Doc Services team on Travis Air Force Base, CA can support customers worldwide with printing services for everything from large format printing to outdoor signs to banners to reflective decals and aircraft logos. No matter which site you work with the philosophy will always be "Customer First!" For information about how any of the DLA Document Services sites can support your mission, contact/visit: DLA Document Services Customer Support Center at 1-866-736-7010 or contact.docsvcs@dla.mil