Mountain Fest 2024 Day 2

Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division take to the field for a soccer tournament at Bowerman Track, as part of the Mountainfest celebration on Fort Drum, New York, June 18, 2024. Team sports events such as this promote teamwork, boost morale, and strengthen inter-unit camaraderie, key components of military effectiveness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mason Nichols)